Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest against a disputed repatriation programme at the Unchiprang refugee camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/K M ASAD

Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest against a disputed repatriation programme at the Unchiprang refugee camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/K M ASAD

Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest against a disputed repatriation programme at the Unchiprang refugee camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/K M ASAD

Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest against a disputed repatriation programme at the Unchiprang refugee camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/K M ASAD

Bangladesh authorities faced widespread protests on Thursday as they arrived in camp-22 in the southeastern parts of the country to begin repatriation of Rohingya refugees, who had fled to Bangladesh following an army offensive in Rakhine in western Myanmar last year.

As the officials reached the camp in the Unchi Prang area, they were met by a large demonstration of the refugees, who refused to go back to Myanmar.