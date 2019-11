Rohingyas refugees gather near the fence at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 24 August 2018 (reissued 21 August 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A Rohingya organization has filed a complaint in Argentina over alleged crimes against the ethnic group in Myanmar, defense sources told Efe Wednesday.

Argentina adheres to the principle of universal jurisdiction, which means cases can be taken on regardless of where the alleged crimes were committed.