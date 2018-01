Soldiers stand near the makeshift tents for Rohingya people, locally called Bangali, who will be repatriated from Bangladesh, in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYUNT WIN

An over view of the newly expanded Balukhali camp, Ukhiya in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh on Saturday wanted guarantees that their safety and security would be protected and that they would be granted Myanmar citizenship before being repatriated to Rakhine state.

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed earlier this week to complete the refugees' return process within two years.