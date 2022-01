A nurse administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm on 14 September 2021 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Rayner Peña R/File

Venezuela has begun administering Covid-19 booster shots to its population in a bid to keep the pandemic under control, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said Monday.

In an appearance on state-run VTV, he explained the different vaccination stages and said the country has all the doses it needs.