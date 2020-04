A municipality worker, wearing personal protective equipment, disinfects the Roma camp to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Plemetina, Kosovo, 08 April 2020. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Discrimination, social segregation, overcrowding, economic precariousness and lack of basic services – these are chronic conditions suffered by the Roma community in Eastern Europe for centuries. And they now they fall among the communities most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Besides compelling people to adopt rigorous hygiene and social distancing practices, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented freezing of economic life, affecting millions of people on the planet. EFE-EPA