Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu listen to the speech of Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz (not pictured) during the common statement that concluded their official meeting at Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romania's foreign affairs minister on Thursday said his country was well prepared to take on the rotating Council of the European Union presidency.

Teodor Melescanu defended his country's credentials at a press conference in response to recent remarks made by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who seemed to cast doubt on Romania's ability to carry out the duty.