European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker (L) is welcomed by Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila (R) as he arrives for their official meeting at Victoria Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker gestures during a news conference with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis (not in picture) at Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/BOGDAN CRISTEL

The president of the European Commission said Romania should prioritize stability as it takes on the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months, in which time the United Kingdom is due to withdraw from the bloc.

Jean-Claude Juncker was in Bucharest alongside Romania's president Klaus Iohannis for a ceremony kick-starting the southeastern European nation's tenure.