Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila (R) shakes hands with the First Vice-President of European Commission Frans Timmermans (L), of the Netherlands, before her speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila delivers her speech during the debate about the latest judicial reforms in Romania and their impact on the separation of powers, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The Romanian prime minister on Wednesday questioned the legality of the mechanism for cooperation and verification (CVM) with which the European Union assessed the progress of judicial reforms imposed on Bulgaria and Romania since they joined the EU in 2007.

During a debate about the state of health of the Romanian democracy in the European Parliament, Viorica Dancila said the CVM had led to clandestine monitoring of Romanian secret services which amounted to human rights violations within the battle to curb corruption.