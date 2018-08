Romanian riot police pass in front of a burning barricade during an anti-government protest in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BOGDAN CRISTEL

General view of Victoriei square, taken while demonstrators light-up their smart-phones, during a protest of expatriates against the government held in front of the government headquarters (R, illuminated in the colors of the Romanian national flag), in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BOGDAN CRISTEL

A man who had taken part in the massive anti-government protests that recently rocked the Romanian capital has died on Monday from injuries caused by the tear gas deployed by riot police, according to the news agency Mediafax.

The 62-year-old, who suffered from high blood pressure, died from a heart attack following an acute nasal hemorrhage triggered by the irritant lachrymator agent he inhaled during the clashes in Bucharest on Aug. 10 that left more than 450 people injured.