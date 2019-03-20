Marcello De Vito, President of Rome Municipality Council and Luigi Di Maio an Italian politician from the Five Star Movement during a celebration of a new year's eve vespers Mass and the Te Deum in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Virginia Raggi (L), Mayor of Rome and Marcello De Vito, President of Rome Municipality Council, during a celebration of a new year's eve vespers Mass and the Te Deum in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

The president of Rome's City Council, a member of the Five Star Movement which rules in coalition with the far-right Lega party, has been arrested on alleged corruption charges including the construction of a new football stadium, the Italian deputy prime minister and leader of the M5S said in a statement Wednesday.

Marcello De Vito was arrested with three other people as part of an ongoing investigation which Italian media have said revealed the president of the assembly allegedly received a bribe from Luca Parnasi, a businessman who was already under arrest and who was the owner of the land where the stadium was to have been built.