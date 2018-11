Authorities start the eviction of eight illegally built villas belonging to members of the Casamonica criminal clan, in Rome, Italy, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini arrives to inspect the demolition of eight illegally built villas belonging to members of the Casamonica criminal clan, in Rome, Italy, Nov, 20 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi arrives for the demolition of eight illegally built villas belonging to members of the Casamonica criminal clan, in Rome, Italy, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Rome authorities started on Tuesday the eviction and demolition of eight villas that belonged to alleged members of a powerful criminal gang, city authorities said.

The Casamonica Clan, which dates back to the 1970s, has been operating in Rome and its suburbs for decades and has around 90 million euros ($102 million) in assets, according to the Anti-Mafia Investigation Department.