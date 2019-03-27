Drinking fountains can be found in cities across the world but more than 2,000 examples in Rome boast a distinguishing feature that makes them characteristic of the Italian capital: water streams from them incessantly, offering tourists and locals alike a chance to quench their thirst at all times.

Modern-day Romans affectionately know them as nasoni, which literally translates as "large noses," because of their design, which is usually a cylindrical pillar no more than a meter (3.2 feet) high topped with a large conduit resembling an arched nose.