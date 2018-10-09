Yale Prof. William D. Nordhaus speaks at a press conference in New Haven, Connecticut, on Oct. 8, 2018, after learning that he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics. EFE-EPA/Richard Messina

New York University economist Paul M. Romer (c) speaks with reporters in New York on Oct. 8, 2018, after learning that he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics. EFE-EPA/ Jason Szenes

US economists Paul M. Romer and William D. Nordhaus on Monday received with gratitude the announcement that they had been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, but they took advantage of the situation to send separate messages about the importance of fighting against climate change and the great weight of proven scientific evidence versus mere opinions.

Romer, 62, said at a New York press conference that "One problem today is that people think protecting the environment will be so costly and so hard that they want to ignore the problem and pretend it doesn't exist."