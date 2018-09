Tropical Storm Rosa became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday and will bring rain to several states in western Mexico, the country's National Meteorological Service (SMN) said.

"Rosa intensified to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and is located west-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima. It will reinforce the possibility of storms in the states of western Mexico," the SMN said in its most recent bulletin.