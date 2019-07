Singer Felix Riebl of Australian band The Cat Empire performs during the band's concert at the welcome party of the Mad Cool 2019 Festival in Madrid, Spain, Jul. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Swedish indie pop singer Lykke Li performs on stage during her concert at the welcome party of the Mad Cool 2019 Festival in Madrid, Spain, Jul. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

By Javier Herrero

Madrid, Jul 10 (efe-epa).– To the beat of flamenco, electronic, urban-pop styles and with a stark contrast between loudness and near-whispering, Spanish sensation Rosalia on Wednesday put her skill palette on full display at the opening of the fourth edition of the MadCool festival in Spain's capital in front of some 40,000 people who were left both ecstatic and – at times – silent by her varied performance.