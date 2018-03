Photo taken Sept. 24, 2013, showing US Ambassador to the UN Rosemary DiCarlo during the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. On March 28, 2018, DiCarlo was appointed UN Under Secretary-General for Political Affairs by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. EFE-EPA/Andrew Gombert

American diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo on Wednesday was named under secretary-general for political affairs at the United Nations, replacing her countryman, Jeffrey Feltman, in the post, the international body said in a statement.

The appointment to one of the top UN posts was made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.