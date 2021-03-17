Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday called on the United States to lift economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Rouhani: conditions are in place for sanctions to be lifted
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaking on a rainy day after the last cabinet meeting in Persian calendar at the presidential yard in Tehran, Iran, 17 March 2021. EFE-EPA/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT
