Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Iran's president said in a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart the international community had to strongly oppose the United States' withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, a presidential statement said Tuesday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made his remarks at a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.