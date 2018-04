Next to a picture of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian army soldiers march during a military parade marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

As the country celebrated its National Army Day with huge parades in Tehran, Iran's president said the country needed to bolster its military deterrent capabilities to guard against major world powers and terrorist threats.

Hassan Rouhani address for this year's edition of Army Day came just days after the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched airstrikes on Syria as a reprisal for alleged chemical weapons usage by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, an Iranian ally in the region.