Spain recorded under 100 coronavirus deaths for the first time in two months on Sunday as restaurants in Italy prepared to reopen with lockdown measures easing across the country.
Round up: Spain records under 100 deaths as Italy prepares to reopen eateries
Protesters holding Spanish flags walk trough the streets in Logrono, La Rioja, Spain, to protest against the Government for the management of the coronavirus health crisis, 16 May 2020. EFE/ Raquel Manzanares
Dummies are set up at tables of the restaurant 'Mamma Mia' in Castellammare di Stabia, Naples province, Italy, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE
Disinfection in a bistro restaurant as preparation of the reopening of the stores during phase two of the emergency block of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
Disinfection in a bistro restaurant as preparation of the reopening of the stores during phase two of the emergency block of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
A family takes a stroll on a street in Oviedo, Spain, 17 May 2020. Spain faces a de-escalation process amid several weeks of is a lockdown to avoid the spreading of pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EFE/ Alberto Morante
