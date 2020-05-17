Round up: Spain records under 100 deaths as Italy prepares to reopen eateries

Protesters holding Spanish flags walk trough the streets in Logrono, La Rioja, Spain, to protest against the Government for the management of the coronavirus health crisis, 16 May 2020. EFE/ Raquel Manzanares

Dummies are set up at tables of the restaurant 'Mamma Mia' in Castellammare di Stabia, Naples province, Italy, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Disinfection in a bistro restaurant as preparation of the reopening of the stores during phase two of the emergency block of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Disinfection in a bistro restaurant as preparation of the reopening of the stores during phase two of the emergency block of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in Rome, Italy, 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI