A handout photo made available by Sanofi shows an employee in the production of a possible Covid-19 vaccine in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 15 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN JOPPEN / SANOFI / HANDOUT

An Austrian consumer rights group has filed civil lawsuits against the government for its alleged mishandling of a Covid-19 outbreak at a popular ski resort while a top German virologist warned the pandemic was far from over.