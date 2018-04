Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), meets his successor Dilma Rousseff at the presidential palace in Planalto en Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 3, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrate at the doors of the Metalworkers' Union on Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrate at the doors of the Metalworkers' Union on Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

The former president of Brazil Thursday defended her predecessor, whom she called a victim of "political persecution".

"Lula is a person of integrity, strength, courage," ex-President Dilma Rousseff said at an event in Sao Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo in defense of Luiz Ináácio Lula da Silva, whom Judge Sergio Moro ordered to be imprisoned immediately on Thursday.