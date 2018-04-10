Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff poses as she takes part in the "Brazil: A Threatened Democracy" conference at the Casa de America in Madrid, Spain, on April 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Chema Moya

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff insisted Tuesday that her political mentor and predecessor in office, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is "innocent" and added that the Workers Party (PT) will fight and resort to "all legal avenues" to ensure that he can be a candidate in the October presidential balloting.

In a colloquium conference at the Casa de America in Madrid, Rousseff - who governed from 2011-2016 - called for "international solidarity" to defend the leftist Lula, who entered prison last Saturday after being sentenced to 12 years behind bars for passive corruption and money laundering in a "skewed" trial, according to Brazil's first female president.