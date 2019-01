Indian National Congress workers hold placards and shout slogans during a protest near the District Collector Office in Mumbai, Jan.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian National Congress workers hold placards and shout slogans during a protest near the District Collector Office in Mumbai, Jan.23, 2019 EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian National Congress workers hold placards and shout slogans during a protest near the District Collector Office in Mumbai, Jan.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian National Congress workers burn dummy Electronic Voting Machine and carry placards during a protest near the District Collector Office in Mumbai, Jan.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An IT expert's claim that India's electronic voting machines could be hacked has sparked a political row, some four months before national elections are held in the country.

Supporters of the Indian National Congress on Wednesday took to the streets in Mumbai, urging the Election Commission of India to use paper ballots instead of EVMs to save democracy.