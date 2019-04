New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at the two Christchurch mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BORIS JANCIC AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT NO ARCHIVES

Photos of a victims are seen amongst flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate the Christchurch terror attack that left 50 people dead in two mosques will begin on May. 13, New Zealand's prime minister announced on Monday.

"The Royal Commission plays a critical role in our ongoing response to fully understand what happened in the lead up to the attack and to ensure such an attack never happens again," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference in Wellington, which was streamed live to her Facebook page.