Suhani Jalota, founder and chief executive officer, Myna Mahila Foundation, speaks at her office in Mumbai, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

In a small room in India's commercial capital, Sunita, was busy making low-cost sanitary napkins on Friday for nonprofit Myna Mahila Foundation, one of the charities Britain's Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle had asked guests to donate to.

The foundation aims to empower women in Mumbai's urban slums about menstrual hygiene and provide them access to affordable sanitary pads through its in-house low-cost brand called Myna.