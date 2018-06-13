Members of 'Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) organization holds placards of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a banner reading 'During the World Cup the oppression Continues', as they pose for photographs in Paris, France, June 13, 2018. EPA-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A man poses with a mask showing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin next to a portrait of a journalist incarcerated in Russia, during a 'Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) protest in Paris, France, June 13, 2018. EFE- EPA/ CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A man poses with a mask showing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin next to a portrait of a journalist incarcerated in Russia, during a 'Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) protest in Paris, France, June 13, 2018. EFE- EPA/ CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The French-based, international Non-Government-Organization, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday organized a street campaign in Paris to draw attention on the Russian government's freedom of the press track record under the slogan "During the World Cup, the repression continues."

On the eve of the start of the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia, RSF launched a street campaign whose center-piece is a fake football pitch with life-size photos of seven journalists currently detained in Russia.