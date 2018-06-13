The French-based, international Non-Government-Organization, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday organized a street campaign in Paris to draw attention on the Russian government's freedom of the press track record under the slogan "During the World Cup, the repression continues."
On the eve of the start of the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia, RSF launched a street campaign whose center-piece is a fake football pitch with life-size photos of seven journalists currently detained in Russia.