File image shows Members of 'Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) organization, and its General Secretary Christophe Deloire (2-L) hold portraits of emprisoned Turkish journalists, in front of the Turkish embassy Paris, France, Jan 5, 2018. RSF published on Oct 11, 2018 a report showing more professional journalists were killed in the first 9 months of 2018 than all of 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

French President Emmanuel Macron (C, rear) at a meeting with Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the commission drafting an 'International Declaration on Information and Democracy' . Elysee Palace, Paris, France, Sept 11 2018. RSF published on Oct 11, 2018 a report showing more professional journalists were killed in the first 9 months of 2018 than all of 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

File imaghe shows people at a vigil protesting the rape murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct 8 2018. The body of 30-year-old investigative journalist Viktoria Marinova was found in a park on Oct 6 raped and brutally murdered according to the Interior Ministry. RSF published on Oct 11, 2018 a report showing more professional journalists were killed in the first 9 months of 2018 than all of 2017 EFE-EPA (FILE)/VASSIL DONEV

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published on Thursday a provisional tally showing that more professional journalists were killed worldwide in the first nine months of 2018 than in all of 2017.

This independent NGO, based in Paris, with a network spanning 130 countries and consultative status with the United Nations, UNESCO and the Council of Europe, announced this year’s total stood at 56 on Oct. 1, compared to 55 in all of last year.