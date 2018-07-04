Kashmiri journalists hold a candle light vigil in memory of Rising Kashmir founding editor Shujaat Bukhari outside Kashmir Press club in Srinagar, the summer capital of India-administered Kashmir on Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Reporters Without Borders on Wednesday warned of deteriorating press freedoms in India, where four journalists have been killed in the last six months, while media professionals have also been facing increased attacks online.

India was ranked 138 out of the total 180 countries in RSF's 2018 Press Freedom Index, one place above Pakistan and just below Myanmar, and has witnessed a sharp rise in abuses against journalists in the last six months, which could further affect its performance in the next survey, the nonprofit said.