US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Puerto Rico's non-voting delegate to the US House of Representatives, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, hold a press conference at the US Coast Guard station in San Juan on Thursday, May 30. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

US Sen. Marco Rubio acknowledged here Thursday that three-quarters of the aid Washington earmarked for Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria has not been distributed on the island more than 20 months after the storm struck.

The Florida Republican visited the US Coast Guard station in San Juan to review progress in repair efforts at the facility following the worst natural disaster in Puerto Rico's modern history.