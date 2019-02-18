Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Rafael Guzman told EFE on Feb. 17, 2019, that Russia's Gazprombank blocked the accounts of Venezuela's state-run oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), which has been sanctioned by the United States, while the Maduro regime denied that that had been done. EFE-EPA/File

Some of the humanitarian aid brought to Cucuta, Colombia, on US C-17 Air Force cargo planes and ultimately destined for Venezuela, on Feb. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA

US Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday arrived in the Colombian city of Cucuta to supervise the humanitarian aid that is being warehoused on the border with Venezuela and which is expected to be delivered starting next Saturday.

"I arrived in #Colombia this morning. Today another huge delivery of humanitarian aid for #Venezuela will arrive. I will be meeting with officials leading the effort to store this at the border & prepare it for delivery to the suffering people of #Venezuela," said Rubio on his Twitter account.