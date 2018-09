A model falls in the runway of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Models present creations by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and models present creations by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Ruiz de la Prada whips up rainbow frenzy at New York Fashion week

Spanish fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2019 collection took over the runway of the New York Fashion Week in a fusion of colors and unique shapes on Monday.

The models walked the ramp in one-piece swimwear with balloon sleeves, and sequined jackets and dramatic headpieces, blowing kisses and swaying to retro Spanish rhythms.