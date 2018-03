The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne (L), arrives for the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, Nov. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/THORSTEN WAGNER

The Antigua Labour Party (ABLP) of Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Thursday won the general elections, held a day earlier, according to the local electoral commission (ABEC).

ABEC said former finance minister Harold Lovell, the leader of the main opposition United Progressive Party, was defeated in the elections.