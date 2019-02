Thai secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, Srisuwan Janya (C) holds a petition before submitting it at the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

(FILE) - Princess Ubolratana Mahidol of Thailand waves to people during her visit to the Expo Zaragoza 2008, in Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain, 19 August 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE ZAPATA

A woman walks past an electoral poster with the portrait of Thai Raksa Chart Party's leader Preechapol Pongpanich (L) and its party's member Chaturon Chaisang (R) in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday that it would decide next month whether to dissolve a political party that tried to nominate the King's elder sister as a candidate for prime minister.

Elections are scheduled for Mar. 24, the first polls to be held in the country since a military coup in 2014 overthrew the government of Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of former Thai prime minister Thaksin.