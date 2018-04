A member of the activist group 'Somos nuestras' ( We are ourselves), dressed in the costumes of 'The Handmaid's Tale' TV show, votes during the second round of the presidential elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Carlos Alvarado, presidential candidate by the Partido Accion Ciudadana, with his wife Claudia Dobles (L), greet supporters after voting in a poll station in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otalora

The candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party (PAC), Carlos Alvarado, on Sunday won the second round of the presidential elections in Costa Rica with 60.66 percent of the votes, as 90.62 percent of polling stations have been counted.

The announcement was made by the Supreme Electoral Court of Costa Rica after it gave the first report of the results about two and a half hours after the closing of the polling stations.