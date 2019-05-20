Indian Hindu monks wait to cast their vote at a polling station during the final phase of the Indian general election in Kolkata, eastern India, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Amid a noisy whirring of machines at a sari workshop weaving gilded patterns on the six yards of traditional Indian wear, Ramzan Ali speaks anxiously about how communal tensions between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority has spiked dangerously since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party formed a national government in 2014.

“In this government, the relationship between the Hindus and Muslims is under threat. The communal hatred has increased," said Ali, his speech interrupted by the rhythmic clanking of weaving machines at his home-cum-workshop in the northern city of Varanasi, one of the holiest cities for Hindus, who believe it the eternal home of Lord Shiva, their Supreme god.