Leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) rulling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks during an election evening in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jakub Kaminski POLAND OUT

Mayor of Lodz Hanna Zdanowska (C) during an election evening in Lodz, Poland, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Grzegorz Michalowski POLAND OUT

Poland's ruling nationalist party on Thursday took most of the regional seats in rural areas but failed to take the main cities' town halls, according to the official results.

Law and Justice (PiS) overwhelmingly took the majority of seats in rural areas and small towns, securing 254 seats in the regional assemblies.