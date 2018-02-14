Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family during an early morning raid, Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The African National Congress, the ruling party in South Africa, announced Wednesday that the president had until the end of the day to tender his resignation or they would proceed with a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Jacob Zuma, 75, has rejected calls to stand down since he lost his position as party leader to Cyril Ramaphosa in Dec., but his almost 10-year stint in office has been stained by a slew of high-level corruption allegations that have left him isolated from the ANC's national executive committee, which has been negotiating his removal for weeks.