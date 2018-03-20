Photo taken March 15, 2018, showing Claridel Galeano as she fishes in tanks she established in the Colombian village of Arenosas to cater to paying leisure fishermen. EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Photo taken March 15, 2018, showing Bernardo Zuluaga examining one of his hogs on his farm in the Colombian town of San Carlos. EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

Amid colorful fruit trees and green mountains lies the northwestern Colombian town of San Carlos, nowadays a paradise where the wounds of war are healing thanks to the courage of local residents who are returning to rebuild the community with agriculture, fish and hog raising.

The municipality in Antioquia province, a former battleground for guerrillas and paramilitaries, these days invites people to relax and is a synonym for progress, although growth was cut short between 1985 and 2006 due to the forced displacement of some 15,000 of the 26,000 local residents at the time.