Photograph showing ombud of El Salvador Raquel Caballero as she talks to reporters regarding the approval of a controversial water law that opponents see as aimed at opening the door to privatization in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jun 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Escobar

Photograph showing ombud of El Salvador Raquel Caballero as she talks to reporters regarding the approval of a controversial water law that opponents see as aimed at opening the door to privatization in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jun 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Escobar

Hundreds of rural Salvadorans gathered here Wednesday to demand that congress include them in the debate on a water law that opponents see as aimed at opening the door to privatization.

The demonstrators marched from the capital's Centenario Park to the Legislative Assembly, where they presented a letter demanding that water be declared "a social interest good."