Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui (Not Seen) at the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday accused the United States and its allies of actively attempting to topple the Venezuelan government through what they described as illegal economic sanctions.

Sergei Lavrov's criticism came amid a deepening political crisis in the South American country, where a self-proclaimed interim president, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, has been endorsed by the US and a slew of other countries in the region, further embattling the incumbent president, Nicolás Maduro, who retains Russia's backing and has so far resisted international pressure to slate fresh elections to solve the crisis.