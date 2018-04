Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution during a meeting on the situation in Syria at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jason Szenes

United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, votes on a resolution during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jazon Szenes

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia (C), is seen voting on a resolution that would have condemned the attack against Syria carried out by the United States, the United Kingdom and France, during a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jason Szenes

Russia accused the United States and its allies here Saturday of "trampling" international law by launching strikes against Syria, adding that the legal excuses for the attack were "shameful."

"You are trampling the United Nations Charter and international law," Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said while addressing the Security Council.