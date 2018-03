(L-R) Participants of Syrian peace talks Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a press conference after their meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday accused the United States of hindering a peaceful solution to the Syrian conflict through "the violation of all the norms of international law."

"By violating all the norms of international law (the United States) seriously violates the Security Council's resolution," Lavrov said during a meeting in Astana with his counterparts from Iran and Turkey, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlüt Çavusoglu.