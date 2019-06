Russian President Vladimir Putin (front C-R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (front C-L) enter a hall for talks at Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 05 June 2019. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 05 June 2019. EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 05 June 2019. EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL

The presidents of Russia and China on Wednesday called for political dialogue to settle the crisis in Venezuela and rejected military intervention against Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Vladimir Putin welcomed Xi Jinping at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on the Chinese leader’s official visit to Russia, amid tensions between both countries and the United States.