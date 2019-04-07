Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-300 (R) and S-400 (L) are on display at a military industrial exhibition 'Technologies in machine building' in the city of Zhukovsky, Moscow region, Russia, Aug 11, 2014 (reissued Nov 28, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian army S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems are seen during the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2018 (reissued Nov 28, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia and China are stepping up their efforts to woo Persian Gulf arms buyers, encroaching on a market long dominated by the U.S. and Europe and raising security concerns in Washington, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Sunday.

The market is crucial for the global defense industry, with Saudi Arabia's $7.7 billion in 2018 deals making it the Mideast's top arms buyer, and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also in the world's top 10, according to market research firm IHS Markit.