A handout photo made available by TASS Host Photo Agency shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/TASS HOST PHOTO AGENCY

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C-L) meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) attend International Jigoro Kano Judo tournament on the sidelines the Eastern Economic Forum 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, underlined the stability of his country's relationship with Japan despite an ongoing territorial dispute and said Moscow was open to rejoining the G7 should the offer be extended, something Japan's prime minister has said he would address.

Putin and Shinzo Abe met at the Eastern Economic Forum, which is held annually in the city of Vladivostok on Russia's Pacific coast.