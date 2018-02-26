Russia's president Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered for a limited cease-fire to be implemented in the besieged rebel-held Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, where clashes and airstrikes in recent days have left over 500 people dead.

Russia's defense minister Sergey Shoygu announced the plan for a daily five-hour humanitarian pause in fighting applicable to Eastern Ghouta, which has been the subject of Syrian government bombardment despite a resolution adopted by the United Nations security council over the weekend calling for a 30-day cease-fire throughout the country.