US President Joe Biden addresses the National League of Cities conference in Washington on 14 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Russian foreign ministry announced Tuesday the imposition of sanctions on United States President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other senior officials from those nations in response to similar measures taken by Washington and Ottawa against Russia's leadership.

The US, Canada, and other Western governments have introduced a raft of sanctions against Russian entities and individuals in reaction to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.