Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) speaks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri (C-L) during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN /

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Argentine President Mauricio Macri (L) exchange documents during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-L) shakes hands with his Argentine President Mauricio Macri (L) during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV

The Argentine president and his Russian counterpart signed a declaration aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation during a press conference at the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Mauricio Macri told Vladimir Putin that he hoped this marked the first of many visits to the Russian capital and highlighted their countries' mutual interests.