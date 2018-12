A Russian woman catches a taxi in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service building in Moscow, Dec. 5, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A United States citizen has been arrested on suspicion of espionage the Russian domestic security service said Monday.

"On December 28, 2018, in the city of Moscow, a US citizen Paul Whelan was arrested by officers of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation while conducting a spy action," The Russian Federal Security Service said in a statement.